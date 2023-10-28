Titans make major pledge to Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans have made a clear statement to running back Derrick Henry about a potential trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

The Titans told Henry this week that they have no plans to trade him, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. This does not completely rule out a Henry trade, but the Titans are not motivated to move him and it would require a significant offer for them to do so.

With the Titans seemingly offloading some veterans and Henry in the final year of his contract, there was a great deal of speculation that the running back could be on the move. Reports late in the week suggested this may have been less likely than it initially seemed, and that neither side is particularly motivated to pursue a trade.

Henry was linked to one team in particular, but it sounds like nothing will happen on that front. The All-Pro appears likely to finish off the season with the Titans, where he has 425 rushing yards and three touchdowns so far on the season.