 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 2, 2021

Titans draft pick feels ‘betrayed’ by mother over horrible incident

July 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Rashad Weaver

Rashad Weaver is 23 years old and has had the love and support of his family during his life. But the Tennessee Titans rookie now says he feels “betrayed” over a horrific incident involving his mother.

Weaver said on Twitter this week that his mother gave him some unwelcomed news on her birthday. You’re going to love this one. We’ll let his tweet tell the story.

Now that is just terrible! How dare she make him pay his own cell phone bill!

That was a great joke with perfect delivery by Weaver.

The 6-foot-5 defensive lineman was a fourth-round pick by Tennessee and is trying to make the team. His career actually got off to a bad start due to a concerning legal matter.

Weaver signed a 4-year rookie deal worth $4.1 million. That’s good money, but you can’t fault the man for trying to save a few bucks on the family phone plan.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus