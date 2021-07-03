Titans draft pick feels ‘betrayed’ by mother over horrible incident

Rashad Weaver is 23 years old and has had the love and support of his family during his life. But the Tennessee Titans rookie now says he feels “betrayed” over a horrific incident involving his mother.

Weaver said on Twitter this week that his mother gave him some unwelcomed news on her birthday. You’re going to love this one. We’ll let his tweet tell the story.

My mom decided today, on her birthday she wanted to break 23 years of trust and bond we had built…. By telling me I’m in the NFL and I need to pay for my own phone bill. I feel betrayed. — Rashad Weaver (@RashadWeaver) July 1, 2021

Now that is just terrible! How dare she make him pay his own cell phone bill!

That was a great joke with perfect delivery by Weaver.

The 6-foot-5 defensive lineman was a fourth-round pick by Tennessee and is trying to make the team. His career actually got off to a bad start due to a concerning legal matter.

Weaver signed a 4-year rookie deal worth $4.1 million. That’s good money, but you can’t fault the man for trying to save a few bucks on the family phone plan.