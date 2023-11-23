Report reveals Titans’ stance on keeping Mike Vrabel

There has been some discussion about Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel’s job security lately. Regardless of how the rest of the season goes, however, the Titans appear to have made up their mind.

The Titans have no plans to part ways with Vrabel, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. The organization “strongly” feels Vrabel is the ideal coach to bring them long-term success. There are no plans to fire him or allow him to potentially leave to join another organization.

The 2023 season has been a rough one for the Titans. They sit just 3-7 and have struggled mightily on offense, having failed to crack the 30-point mark in every game thus far. Some of that is certainly down to the team’s unsettled quarterback situation, with the team now trying to determine if Will Levis is a feasible long-term option.

There had been some talk that Vrabel might be of interest to one team this offseason if that job opens up. The Titans seemingly have no interest in allowing that to happen.