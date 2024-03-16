Former Titans scout arrested for murder

Former Tennessee Titans scout Blaise Taylor was arrested Thursday over accusations that he had allegedly poisoned his girlfriend and her unborn child.

Taylor, who was once a football star at Arkansas State, was apprehended by US marshals in Utah for two counts of first-degree murder. The authorities were serving an indictment from Nashville police, per a report from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

The 27-year-old allegedly poisoned his girlfriend Jade Benning in February 2023. Benning, who was five months pregnant at the time, was rushed to the hospital on February 25 after what Taylor described as “an allergic reaction” during his 911 dispatch call. Benning died in the hospital on March 6. The unborn child died just over a week prior.

Taylor was employed by the Titans from 2021 to 2023. But according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Taylor was reportedly not with the team’s scouting department during the 2023 NFL Combine held on February 27.

Taylor was a senior defensive analyst for Utah State during the 2023 college football season. He was also a member of the Texas A&M staff alongside his father Trooper Taylor, who is currently the Aggies’ running backs coach.

Taylor played four seasons for Arkansas State as both a punt returner and defensive back. He was a team captain and former 1st-team All-Sun Belt awardee.

Taylor tallied 102 tackles, 6 interceptions, and 30 passes defended during his 4-year run. He also recorded 1,151 punt return yards and 4 punt return touchdowns.