Titans have spectacular second half meltdown in loss to Steelers

The Tennessee Titans had the chance to seize control of the race for the AFC’s top seed with a win on Sunday. The Titans threw that opportunity away in rather stunning fashion.

Tennessee jumped out to a 10-0 first half lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and maintained a 13-10 lead late in the third quarter. Tennessee’s Racey McMath fumbled after a reception, which Pittsburgh’s Joe Haden recovered in a wild sequence.

This served as a precursor to a fourth quarter in which the Titans simply could not hold on to the ball. After a Chris Boswell field goal, a seven-play Titans drive ended with a Ryan Tannehill interception. That set Pittsburgh up for a go-ahead field goal, but left 7:20 for the Titans to stage a comeback.

It didn’t happen. On the second play from scrimmage, Tannehill failed to handle the snap, and Pittsburgh’s defense came up with its third straight turnover. Pittsburgh went on to win 19-13, and Tennessee’s six second-half drives ended with two punts, two fumbles, an interception, and a turnover on downs.

Had the Titans won, they would have been tied atop the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs, and would hold the tiebreaker. Maybe teams should stop doing this to the other team’s logo before games if it keeps ending like this.