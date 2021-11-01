Report: Titans to work out former Pro Bowler with Derrick Henry injured

The Tennessee Titans were dealt a potentially massive blow on Sunday when Derrick Henry suffered a foot injury. The team is already exploring contingency plans.

Henry will reportedly undergo an MRI on Monday, but the fear is that he may have suffered a season-ending injury. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Titans will bring in Adrian Peterson for a workout this week.

Peterson has been a free agent since the offseason. He tried to make his pitch to teams over the summer, but he could not find a job even with several injuries at the position. The Titans are giving the 36-year-old an opportunity to show he can still contribute.

Peterson was with the Detroit Lions last season and appeared in all 16 games. He rushed 156 times for 604 yards and seven touchdowns. His 3.9 yards per carry was down from the previous two seasons.

Henry left Sunday’s overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter and was spotted on the sideline with his right cleat off. He appeared to be testing his foot to see how much weight he could put on it. Titans fans had plenty of reason for optimism when the star running back returned to the game, but apparently the injury could be a lot more serious than it appeared.

Photo: Derrick Henry, of the Tennessee Titans, runs against the New York Jets, Sunday, October 3, 2021. Nfl Week 4 Jets V Titans