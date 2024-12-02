TJ Watt accused of dirty tackle on Joe Burrow

TJ Watt hit Joe Burrow multiple times during Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, and some have accused the star pass-rusher of pulling a dirty move on one of the plays.

Watt sacked Burrow two times during the Steelers’ 44-38 win over the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The first was a huge strip sack that resulted in a turnover late in the first half when the game was tied 21-21. Watt caught burrow from behind and wrapped the quarterback up by the legs:

A slow-motion clip of the play went viral, and a lot of fans felt Watt tried to gator roll Burrow.

TJ Watt is an extremely dirty player. pic.twitter.com/L4S9IzIfKQ — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) December 2, 2024

The play did not look nearly as bad in full speed. Watt’s momentum was going up the field when he tried to trip Burrow up, which is probably the reason for the rolling motion. It would have been different if Watt tackled Burrow that way when the quarterback was in the pocket, which we have seen from defenders in other games.

Burrow was not injured on the play, and he did not seem to have an issue with it.