TJ Watt leaves game with apparent foot injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a potentially significant loss in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game in the form of a potentially significant injury to pass rusher TJ Watt.

Watt came up limping on what appeared to be a fairly routine play during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Watt suffered some sort of injury to his left foot or ankle on the play and immediately went down in pain, grabbing at it.

Watt was checked out on the sideline, then in the blue medical tent. After that, he was taken to the locker room. He walked off under his own power, but was moving very slowly.

TJ Watt is headed to the Steelers locker room. pic.twitter.com/vgeFS4P6gR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 16, 2024

The Steelers cannot afford to lose Watt for any length of time. They will be hoping that the injury does not turn out to be serious, though it is certainly concerning with how much pain Watt appeared to be in.

Watt was helping keep the Steelers in the game Sunday, with two sacks and a forced fumble in what turned out to be a 27-13 loss.