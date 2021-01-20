Todd Gurley, Johnny Manziel have funny tweets about being paid in college

Todd Gurley and Johnny Manziel sent some funny tweets on Tuesday about being paid in college.

A report on Tuesday from Dan Patrick went viral and said that Tennessee was handing money to recruits in McDonald’s bags.

The report led former South Carolina running back Mike Davis to feel like he was missing out.

I wish I got paid in college lol y’all boys out here snitching smh — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) January 19, 2021

Gurley and Manziel then chimed in as a response to Davis. Gurley told the Carolina Panthers running back he should have signed some memorabilia while in school.

Should’ve sign some memorabilia https://t.co/E6yuNuKWCA — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) January 19, 2021

Manziel agreed.

Facts — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 20, 2021

Gurley was suspended while at Georgia in 2014 over an autograph signing scandal. You can see more details here. Manziel also got into trouble in 2013 over an autograph scandal.

Whatever Davis missed out on in college, he’s making up for in the pros. He’s made an estimated $9 million during his career.