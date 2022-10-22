Todd Gurley responds to retirement headlines

Running back Todd Gurley told NFL Network on Thursday he doesn’t “think there’s any question” that he’s done playing football. But he also specifically noted that he’s yet to turn in his retirement papers.

That part of Gurley’s comments turned out to be the most important.

Shortly after Gurley spoke with NFL Network, headlines ran across the league stating “Gurley announces retirement” and “Todd Gurley retires.” However, that is not technically accurate and Gurley himself called out those headlines on Friday night.

Fake News — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) October 22, 2022

It’s easy to understand why many thought Gurley was announcing his retirement. Even in hindsight, it seems obvious that’s destined to be the ultimate outcome. But perhaps the former first-round pick was hoping to bait an NFL team into giving him a call.

Whatever the case may be, Gurley says he doesn’t “think there’s any question” he’s done playing football but that the retirement stories are fake news. Make of that what you will.

Gurley spent six seasons in the NFL, playing for both the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons. He gained 8,336 yards from scrimmage and scored 79 total touchdowns. He was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015 and NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.

Despite Gurley’s early-career success, the three-time All-Pro developed serious knee issues that limited his production toward the end of his tenure with the Rams and his one season with Atlanta.