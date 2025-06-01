Todd Haley shares strong opinion on Steelers’ pursuit of Aaron Rodgers

There have been a lot of mixed opinions about whether the Pittsburgh Steelers are wasting their time on Aaron Rodgers, but one of the team’s former coaches believes the pursuit is worthwhile.

During an appearance this week on “The SiriusXM Blitz,” former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley said he believes Rodgers is the best option for the Steelers in 2025.

“I still believe, like I said all along, he’s the best option for the Steelers for the situation they’re in at this time. Maybe he signs, maybe he doesn’t. If he does sign, maybe it looks great, maybe it looks average,” Haley said. “I still think it’s the best option and one I’d be willing to take a risk on knowing you only get so many shots at this. You’ve got a really good defense. You’ve got one of the best head coaches in the league. You now have an offensive coordinator who I think is really good at what he does, especially for that team.”

Haley, who had a successful stint as the offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh from 2012-2017, said he believes Rodgers would be a good fit with head coach Mike Tomlin and current offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Haley felt the coaching staff with the New York Jets was largely responsible for a lot of the issues Rodgers had there.

“What was going on in New York was very disturbing to me too many times,” Haley added. “Whether it was coordinator, how the head coach handled situations, how Aaron was allowed to handle the whole situation. I’m gonna lean on that and say he doesn’t have to be Aaron Rodgers from 10 years ago, but I saw enough last year.”

The Steelers begin mandatory minicamp in less than two weeks, and Rodgers still has not given them a response. One franchise legend recently blasted the team for waiting around for the former NFL MVP.

Haley understands the appeal for Tomlin and company. At this point, the Steelers must feel comfortable entering the season with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback if need be. Rodgers has been Option A for them all offseason, and there has been nothing to suggest that plan has changed.

The Steelers could pivot to another veteran quarterback if Rodgers eventually turns them down, but most people think it is a matter of when — not if — Rodgers is going to commit to Pittsburgh.