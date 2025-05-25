Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers backup plan emerges

The Pittsburgh Steelers have put a lot of hope into Aaron Rodgers signing with them to be their quarterback in 2025, but a new report suggests they do have a Plan B if that pursuit fails.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on “SportsCenter” Saturday that the Steelers would likely have interest in Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins if Rodgers does not sign with them. The Falcons would have to retain a portion of Cousins’ $37.5 million in guarantees in order to facilitate a trade.

“I had some conversations with people this week that led me to believe that Cousins is at the very least on the Steelers’ radar, if something were fall through on Rodgers,” Fowler said, via Adam Wells of Bleacher Report.

Fowler also noted that the Steelers may be Cousins’ only hope of getting out of Atlanta this offseason, as interest has cooled in him from elsewhere.

Cousins lost his starting job to Michael Penix Jr. last season while still in the first year of a 4-year, $180 million contract he signed last offseason. He has asked for a trade, but the no team is willing to take on the entirety of that contract, and the Falcons appear likely to hold onto him until at least training camp.

The Steelers and Cleveland Browns had both been mentioned as potential trade destinations for Cousins, but Cleveland’s decision to pick two quarterbacks in the NFL Draft likely takes them out of the running. The Steelers’ best option currently on the roster is veteran Mason Rudolph, so they are likely to want to improve the position before the season starts.

The belief is that Rodgers is still most likely to land with the Steelers, and the quarterback has not done anything to dispute that lately.