Tom Brady’s agent addresses new broadcasting rumors

Tom Brady’s agent has weighed in on rumors that Brady might walk away from his FOX Sports role after just one season as a broadcaster.

Don Yee told Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal that Brady fully intends to fulfill the terms of his 10-year contract with FOX. According to Yee, Brady has enjoyed his first year as a broadcaster, and remains in the job for the long haul.

“Tom has had a tremendous amount of fun working with Fox this year, and he’s really excited about the future with Fox and his growth on their team,” Yee said. “And this year was the first year of a long relationship.”

Yee’s statement comes amid a fresh round of rumors suggesting Brady might walk away from his lucrative FOX deal after just one year. Much of that is fueled by his growing role as a Las Vegas Raiders minority owner, where he is taking on an active role in the team’s head coaching search. That has led to renewed criticism of a perceived conflict of interest that might prove untenable in the long run.

Brady’s first year as a broadcaster has had its rough spots, and reviews have been mixed. Despite that, FOX would not have given him that $375 million contract if it did not view this as a long-term arrangement. For now, it appears Brady still views it that way as well.