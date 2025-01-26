 Skip to main content
Tom Brady had savage comment about Austin Ekeler after fumble

January 26, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
Tom Brady smiles

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler lost a fumble during his team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the turnover probably won’t sting as much as what Tom Brady said about him on national television.

Ekeler fumbled after catching a pass late in the third quarter of the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. He initially fell to the ground while making the catch and then had the ball punched out upon getting to his feet. The Commanders were trailing 34-23 at the time, so the mistake was costly.

Brady, who was calling the game as an analyst for FOX, pointed out that Ekeler has had ball security issues in the past. The legendary quarterback said part of the issue is that Ekeler has “very small hands.”

“Ekeler’s gotta secure that ball. He’s had fumbling problems over the course of his career. He’s got very small hands,” Brady said. “It wasn’t secured against his body because, naturally, as he’s trying to get up you’re just kind of using your one hand to get up and you don’t have a chance to cover it up.”

Fans on social media could not believe Brady went there.

Surprisingly, Ekeler is not the first NFL player to be called out over his hand size. We cannot, however, remember another time where an analyst pointed out during a live broadcast that a player has very small hands.

The fumble was bad enough for Ekeler. The veteran running back will probably recover more quickly from that than Brady’s “small hands” comment, though.