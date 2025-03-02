QB’s agent makes troubling claim about Jets

The New York Jets took a chance on Jordan Travis in last year’s draft despite a significant injury, and it sounds like the former Florida State quarterback does not feel like his new team has done a great job of helping him recover.

Travis suffered a serious leg injury during his senior season at Florida State in 2023. He had been one of the top quarterbacks in the country that year and led the Seminoles to a 10-0 record before going down. The situation led to a big controversy, as Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoff because of Travis’ injury.

The Jets drafted Travis in the fifth round last year. Travis spent his entire rookie season on the non-football injury list and never practiced. In a story that was published by ESPN’s Rich Cimini on Sunday, Travis’ agent, Deiric Jackson, made a troubling claim about the way the Jets have handled his client’s injury.

Aug 27, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) before the game against the Duquesne Dukes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

“His rehab with the Jets was not the best,” Jackson said. “They tried to rush him. It was too fast. There was pressure on the coaching staff and they tried to get him going sooner than the timeline really was. That caused the setback, and we had to shut him down completely.”

Jackson did not disclose the exact nature of the setback. Cimini said the belief is that Travis experienced soreness and swelling in his surgically repaired left ankle. A team spokesperson told the reporter that Travis’ surgeon created the rehab plan and the Jets followed it.

The Jets had two different head coaches last season with Robert Saleh and then Jeff Ulbrich. They have since hired Aaron Glenn as their new head coach and also brought in Darren Mougey to replace Joe Douglas as general manager.

It is possible that Travis and/or his agent had some sort of issue with the previous regime, which is why Jackson is now speaking freely.

Travis had a very ambitious goal heading into his first year with the Jets. Things obviously have not gone to plan for him thus far, but Jackson said he is optimistic the quarterback will be cleared for action this offseason.