Ex-Patriot thinks Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are ‘obsessed’ with besting each other

If you ask Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, neither of them is focusing on the other in their first season apart from each other. Former members of the New England Patriots who know both men well, however, think that’s not the truth.

Albert Breer of SI polled a number of ex-Patriots on the Belichick-Brady relationship. One of the questions asked was whether the two were keeping score and competing with each other, whether consciously or not. The answer was overwhelmingly yes, with perhaps the best take being offered by former New England linebacker Ted Johnson.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Johnson said. “I think [Brady]’s scratching an itch he’s had for a while; I really do. And so it’s very important for both these guys. Neither of them will say it directly. I think they are obsessed with trying to prove the other wrong right now. And I think you’re seeing it from Tom. He’ll never say it; Bill will never say it. But I think they’re both obsessed in their pursuit of proving they can win without the other.”

Rodney Harrison, another ex-Patriot, added that Brady is a master at “creating motivation” and was certain that the quarterback would use his exit from New England that way.

Brady had nothing but praise for Belichick earlier this week. It was likely genuine, and it’s doubtful that the two are constantly thinking of each other. That said, they are both intensely competitive people who will not like seeing the other do well without them. It’s just how they’re wired, even if it isn’t really malicious.