No, Tom Brady did not stiff Brock Purdy on postgame handshake

Tom Brady did not stiff Brock Purdy on a postgame handshake despite what some people thought.

FOX’s TV cameras did not show the postgame interaction between Brady and Purdy, leading some to think there wasn’t one. But the two did have a nice exchange with a handshake and some positive words from Brady.

Brady is the greatest football player of all time and arguably the best player in team sports history. But if he has one knock, it’s that he has been a poor sport after some losses and snubbed the opposing quarterback. Some thought Brady was up to his old shenanigans after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers got rolled 35-7 by Purdy’s San Francisco 49ers. But there is clear video evidence that that wasn’t the case.

Purdy went 16/21 for 185 yards, 2 touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the win. Brady went 34/55 for 253 yards a touchdown and an interception.