Tom Brady, Bucs reverse course on recent decision

Tom Brady apparently will not be taking a veteran rest day in the middle of every week, after all.

A recent report claimed Brady and the Bucs had come up with an arrangement where the 45-year-old quarterback would not practice on Wednesdays. The plan was for Brady to use that day as a veteran personal day, though he was still expected to be at the facility preparing for the Bucs’ upcoming opponent. That has already changed, as Brady was on the practice field with his teammates on Wednesday.

Brady wanted to practice, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady is, in fact, practicing today, a new decision that Brady was OK with because he felt good enough. Coach Todd Bowles had said Monday that Brady and WR Julio Jones would have Wednesdays off. But that changed today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022

It is still possible that Brady could be given veteran rest days throughout the season. One reason he may have wanted to practice this week is that the Buccaneers could be very shorthanded at the wide receiver position for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones sat out in Week 2 with injuries. Mike Evans was then suspended for his role in a fight between the Bucs and New Orleans Saints (video here).

The Bucs signed a veteran receiver to the practice squad this week in a move that Brady reportedly pushed for. He may want to make sure everyone is up to speed given the circumstances.