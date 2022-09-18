Tom Brady to receive 1 new special accommodation from Bucs

Tom Brady sat out of practice on Wednesday for what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers called a rest day, and that is apparently going to be a theme for the star quarterback all season.

Brady will receive a veteran personal day every Wednesday this year, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Blaine Gabbert will take first-team reps on Brady’s scheduled days off. The Bucs feel that will benefit them since their backup quarterback will have more time working with the first-team offense than most around the league.

While Brady prides himself on staying healthy and ready, he admitted after last week’s 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys that he was more sore than usual. That should be expected for a 45-year-old player — even one who follows the TB12 Method.

Brady, of course, was excused from training camp for 11 days. He reportedly vacationed with his wife Gisele at an exclusive resort in the Caribbean during that time. Brady and Gisele are said to be having some issues in their marriage, and the supermodel may have even given him an ultimatum about playing.