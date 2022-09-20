Report: Bucs give Tom Brady another veteran WR weapon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed yet another proven veteran wide receiver.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Tuesday that the Bucs have signed Cole Beasley to their practice squad. The expectation is that the 33-year-old will quickly be elevated to the active roster.

Tom Brady is said to have had his eye on Beasley for a while, which is no surprise. The former undrafted free agent spent seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys to begin his NFL career and was very productive. He was an even bigger part of the offense with the Buffalo Bills for two years after that and routinely made big plays.

Beasley had 82 catches and 967 receiving yards with Buffalo in 2020. Both marks were career highs and were enough to earn Second-team All-Pro honors. Beasley then caught 82 passes again in 2021. The Bills were hoping to keep him, but Beasley made it clear he wanted to move on.

The Bucs are loaded at wide receiver on paper, but their depth has been tested in the early part of the season. Both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones sat out in Week 2 with injuries. Mike Evans has been suspended one game for his role in a brawl that broke out on Sunday between Tampa Bay and the New Orleans Saints (video here).

If Beasley can get up to speed quickly, he should have an opportunity to play a significant role right away.