Tom Brady seems to approve of Cam Newton joining Patriots

Tom Brady seems to approve of his apparent successor with the New England Patriots.

Brady has mostly been keeping quiet as he prepares for his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by working out with teammates. He did grant us a brief glimpse of his reaction to Cam Newton signing with New England in an Instagram comment he left Sunday night.

Tom Brady reacts to Cam Newton signing #Patriots pic.twitter.com/8bfBHnOlJM — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) June 29, 2020

Brady and Newton are both Under Armour quarterbacks. Given Brady’s brand loyalty, it’s no big surprise that he’s playing up that angle, but he definitely seems to approve. Don’t expect any further feedback from Brady here, as it’s pretty clear he’s moved on from the Patriots and is handling his own business now.

One thing is for sure — Newton will bring a very different dynamic to the Patriots than Brady did. A lot of people think that is a good thing.