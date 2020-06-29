Phil Simms explains why Cam Newton will be great fit for Patriots

Tom Brady and Cam Newton are two quarterbacks with far different skillsets, which is why some have wondered if the New England Patriots will be able to design an offense around Newton. You can count Phil Simms among those who believe it is going to work.

Simms, a former NFL quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion, is confident the Patriots can adapt their offense to showcase Newton’s strengths. He explained why in a tweet on Monday morning.

IS #CamNewton A GOOD FIT IN NEW ENGLAND?———YES! @Patriots have changed offenses many times over the years; screens, passes to RB, play action passes; all perfect for Cam. He has strong arm and great mobilty. I think Bill Belicheck and Josh McDaniels will figure it out — Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) June 29, 2020

The biggest question with Newton is his health. He battled a throwing shoulder injury in 2017 and 2018, and he sat out most of last season after suffering a foot fracture. Either of those injuries could linger, which is why only one team was willing to offer Newton a clear path to a starting job.

All that said, the thought of Newton playing for the Patriots is one that is scary for the rest of the AFC. Just when it looked like Belichick was going to put his faith in second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, he went out and signed a former NFL MVP. Newton is still only 31, so he has enormous bounce-back potential if he enters the season healthy.

Simms isn’t the only member of the NFL community who thinks the Patriots made a smart move, as one of Newton’s former coaches also loves the fit.