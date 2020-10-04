Tom Brady accomplishes career first in win over Chargers

Tom Brady has done just about everything in his NFL career, but he managed to accomplish something for the first time in Sunday’s comeback win.

Brady rallied the Buccaneers back from a 24-7 deficit on Sunday, throwing five touchdown passes in the win. Each of those five touchdowns went to a different receiver. According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, that’s the first time Brady has accomplished that feat in his entire NFL career.

It’s a surprise, but it’s possibly a bit less so if you stop and think about it. Brady typically had his favored options in New England, be it Rob Gronkowski or Julian Edelman. The Patriots were rarely known for their wealth of offensive weapons, and Brady is in a very different offense now.

Still, Brady wasn’t hitting big names on Sunday. He threw touchdowns to Cameron Brate, Mike Evans, O.J. Howard, Scotty Miller, and Ke’Shawn Vaughn. He simply used his entire offense to pick apart the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brady has been around for a very long time. It’s part of what makes firsts like this even more notable.

