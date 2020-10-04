Wild stat serves as another reminder of how long Tom Brady has been playing

Tom Brady has been playing in the NFL for a very, very long time, and one storyline from Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers is a perfect reminder of just how old the six-time Super Bowl champion is.

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert will not turn 23 for another five months. Brady turned 43 in August, which means he is more than 20 years older than the QB starting opposite him on Sunday. As Trey Wingo notes, this is the first time in 70 years that there has been an age gap of at least 20 years between opposing quarterbacks.

Chargers/Bucs: Justin Herbert (22 years, 209 days) vs Tom Brady (43 years, 63 days) will mark the first game since at least 1950 featuring an age gap of at least 20 years between opposing starting quarterbacks. — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 4, 2020

Brady has made similar history over the past few years and will continue to do so as long as he keeps playing. His decision to sign with the Bucs already resulted in one incredible Las Vegas streak being snapped.

That doesn’t make it any less insane to think about. When Brady won his first Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, Herbert was literally still in preschool. That must be as surreal for the former Oregon star as it is for us.

