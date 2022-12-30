Tom Brady sends funny warning in response to Cris Collinsworth quote

Tom Brady is well aware of what NBC’s Cris Collinsworth said about one of his plays on Sunday night, and it sounds like he will be filing it away for future reference.

Collinsworth gained some attention for a comment he made about one of Brady’s passes Sunday, which he compared to “watching LeBron James miss a layup.” Some thought the remark was funny, while others found it to be unnecessarily harsh.

Brady was asked directly about the remark by co-host Jim Gray on his “Let’s Go!” podcast, and largely brushed it off as the sort of thing one has to deal with while under the scrutiny Brady faces. He did, however, offer something of a warning for what some might expect from his future broadcasting career.

“I’m gonna get a chance to cover some games here shortly, at some point,” Brady said, via Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. “So maybe I get a chance to fire back at everyone else. That’s natural for a commentator to have his opinion. Whether you agree with it or not, that’s just an opinion.”

Brady’s comment is in reference to the massive deal he has agreed with FOX to call games whenever he decides to retire. Brady is obviously still committed to that, and apparently might use it to settle some scores.

Brady does not seem completely serious, but given his use of doubters as motivation, he probably will not forget this either.