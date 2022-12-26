Cris Collinsworth has harsh criticism for Tom Brady

Cris Collinsworth had some harsh criticism for Tom Brady after being dumbfounded by the play of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback on Sunday night.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their habit of late comebacks when they beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime in Week 16.

The game was tied 6-6 at halftime as not much scoring took place in the first half. Collinsworth was almost lost for words while watching the Bucs’ offense struggle. Tampa Bay had a 3rd-and-1 in their territory late in the half and Brady threw an incompletion that went behind Russell Gage.

The NBC analyst was almost speechless over the Bucs’ inability to execute an easy pass play.

Cris Collinsworth not sure what he's seeing out of Tom Brady: "I got nothing. I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss a layup right here…I don't know what I'm watching." pic.twitter.com/xve9cTSteY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 26, 2022

“I got nothing,” Collinsworth said with a laugh. “I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss a layup right here…I don’t know what I’m watching.”

Was Brady’s accuracy that bad that he blew a layup? Or were he and Gage not on the same page? It’s possible, if not likely, that Brady expected Gage to cut off his route and sit in the zone, which is why Brady threw the pass where he did. Maybe in that sense, Collinsworth is not used to seeing Brady and his receivers not be on the same page.

In the end, the Bucs got the win, but much like many of their other recent victories, it came with a lot of drama.