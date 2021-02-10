 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 10, 2021

Twitter had hilarious reactions to Tom Brady drunk at parade

February 10, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Tom Brady fourth down

Tom Brady has been in the spotlight countless times throughout his Hall of Fame career, but the legendary quarterback attracted a different type of attention at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. Brady looked wasted, and people absolutely could not get enough of it.

Brady’s previous six championship parades have been in the cold New England weather. It didn’t take him long to learn that drinking in the Florida sun hits differently. Brady practically needed to be held up when getting off of his boat, and it was only logical to assume he was inebriated.

As you might expect, Twitter couldn’t get enough of it. Drunk Tom Brady inspired some of the best tweets we have seen in a very long time.

That was just a sampling. This isn’t the first time Brady has set Twitter on fire, but it is certainly the first time he has stolen the show for being legless.

We should have known Brady had a few too many when he risked sinking the Lombardi Trophy to the bottom of the ocean. You can see that video here.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have teamed up yet again! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus