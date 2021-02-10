Twitter had hilarious reactions to Tom Brady drunk at parade

Tom Brady has been in the spotlight countless times throughout his Hall of Fame career, but the legendary quarterback attracted a different type of attention at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. Brady looked wasted, and people absolutely could not get enough of it.

Brady’s previous six championship parades have been in the cold New England weather. It didn’t take him long to learn that drinking in the Florida sun hits differently. Brady practically needed to be held up when getting off of his boat, and it was only logical to assume he was inebriated.

As you might expect, Twitter couldn’t get enough of it. Drunk Tom Brady inspired some of the best tweets we have seen in a very long time.

TB12 Method today is two IPAs and an edible apparently https://t.co/9IcbxYjsyE — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 10, 2021

Tom vs Tequila https://t.co/XMSjA4s7wD — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 10, 2021

Even in this condition, doubtful Chiefs would have sacked Brady https://t.co/fgppBvENdG — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 10, 2021

Tom Brady boat drunk is an advertisement for the occasional steak. — Jane McManus (@janesports) February 10, 2021

Yet another championship effort. pic.twitter.com/D2n0z0nZPn — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 10, 2021

Turns out I’ve been on the TB12 method plenty of times pic.twitter.com/1q4mH3LdSL — chaps (@UncleChaps) February 10, 2021

Avocado Beer must be high alcohol content — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) February 10, 2021

Me at 40 less shots, more avocado at our age does this https://t.co/zZ8pRE0Mhk — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) February 10, 2021

That was just a sampling. This isn’t the first time Brady has set Twitter on fire, but it is certainly the first time he has stolen the show for being legless.

We should have known Brady had a few too many when he risked sinking the Lombardi Trophy to the bottom of the ocean. You can see that video here.

