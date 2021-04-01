Tom Brady goes with lame Expos joke for April Fools’ Day

Tom Brady was a two-sport star in high school, and many people don’t realize that he was actually drafted by an MLB team. That team no longer exists, but Brady is going to help bring it back.

April Fools.

Brady fancies himself a comedian on social media, so no one was surprised to see him post an April Fools’ Day joke on Twitter. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said the Montreal Expos are coming back in 2022 and that he’s going to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history.

With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/Sre5y5LUL2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2021

The Expos took Brady in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft. They believed he had All-Star potential and offered him a contract more in line with a second- or third-round pick, but he decided to play football at Michigan instead. That was probably the right choice.

As far as April Fools’ jokes are concerned, we expected a lot more from Brady. The response he had to Bruce Arians getting a tattoo earlier this week was much funnier.