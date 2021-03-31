Tom Brady has awesome response to Bruce Arians’ Super Bowl tattoo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians promised to get a tattoo if the team won the Super Bowl, and he followed through this week. Tom Brady wasn’t about to be left out of the fun.

Arians shared a photo on Tuesday showing the tattoo he got on his back commemorating the Bucs’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. On Wednesday morning, Brady had a hilarious response. He tweeted a photo that shows him with a tattoo on his leg depicting Arians holding up a beer at Tampa Bay’s victory parade.

Looks great coach…I decided to get one too https://t.co/mZgyCmUaLZ pic.twitter.com/GiIERlQo3Z — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 31, 2021

It pains us to say it, but Brady’s tattoo is clearly photoshopped. We can only dream of a world where Tom Brady gets a tattoo on his leg that shows Bruce Arians and a Bud Light.

Arians’ tattoo is very real. You can see it here.

If you remember, there was talk early last season that Arians might not be the right coach for Brady. Arians criticized the quarterback publicly multiple times, but apparently it did not bother the seven-time Super Bowl champion. The relationship between the two appears to be quite strong.

