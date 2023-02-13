Tom Brady sends funny tweet ahead of Super Bowl

Tom Brady watched the Super Bowl on Sunday for the first time as an officially retired player, and the legendary quarterback was not quite sure what to do with himself.

Brady sent a funny tweet less than an hour before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squared off in Super Bowl LVII. He shared the famous clip from “Talladega Nights” where Ricky Bobby is being interviewed and doesn’t know what to do with his hands.

The message was pretty obvious. Brady played in the NFL for 23 seasons. He appeared in 10 Super Bowls during that time. It probably felt awkward for him to not only watch the game on TV but do so knowing he will never play in another one again.

Of course, that assumes Brady is actually retired this time. He took one big step earlier in the week that indicates he is not coming back, but many people won’t believe it until the 2023 season is underway.