Bruce Arians hedges on whether Tom Brady will return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has typically been adamant that Tom Brady will be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season. That tone changed a bit after the team’s NFC Divisional loss on Sunday.

Arians was asked about Brady’s future following the Buccaneers’ 30-27 loss to the Rams. The coach deferred on the question, saying that decision would be up to Brady.

“That’s up to Tom” – Bruce Arians on if Brady will play next season. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 23, 2022

Why is that significant?

As recently as Friday, Arians was bullish on Brady’s potential return, saying he would be “shocked” if the quarterback did not play next season. Only two days later, Arians left a lot of room for a different decision in his answer.

Arians could simply be deferring to his quarterback on a major personal decision. On the other hand, there have been a lot of whispers this weekend about Brady potentially retiring. Brady himself discussed the topic during the week.

Arians’ more uncertain response might be an acknowledgement of those factors.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports