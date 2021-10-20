Tom Brady has hilarious take on Aaron Rodgers taunting Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers brought us one of the best moments of Week 6 when he ruthlessly taunted Chicago Bears fans, and Tom Brady seemed to enjoy it as much as anyone.

During the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM Radio, Brady sarcastically congratulated Rodgers on becoming a “shareholder of the Bears.”

https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNFL/status/1450834789158768643

“I saw a clip of him really enthusiastically telling the crowd how happy he is to own Soldier Field. That’s really great stuff,” Brady joked. “He owns the (Milwaukee) Bucks now and part of Solider Field. He’s got a great career beyond football.”

Rodgers gave the Packers a two-score lead in their win over the Bears on Sunday with a rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter. After the play, microphones caught the reigning MVP clearly yelling “I still own you!” at the fans. You can see the video here.

While he may not have expected the trash talk to be picked up and go viral, Rodgers said he had a good reason for going at Bears fans so hard.

Brady and Rodgers have been trading funny barbs since before they played against one another in “The Match” over the summer. We’ll anxiously await Rodgers’ latest response.