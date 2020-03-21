Tom Brady had great first request for Buccaneers

Tom Brady has officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he is eager to get to work with his new team. He is also ready to showcase his leadership to the franchise.

The Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud published a great story on Saturday full of details about the process through which the Bucs landed Brady. Brady spoke with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and GM Jason Licht over the phone and mostly quizzed them.

Brady let them know how serious he was about joining the team and left it up to his agent to talk money.

What did Brady want from the Bucs? Only one thing.

According to Stroud, Brady asked for the phone numbers for his new teammates.

Brady wanted to reach out and talk with them so he could connect immediately.

Brady may be turning 43 in August, but his desire to win has not wavered. In fact, he probably is fired up and feeling even more motivated to succeed and show the world he still has it.

Brady will be all business and has a lot of work to do to prepare for the upcoming season now that he will be in a new organization and new offense after 20 years of mostly continuity with the Patriots. And we’re guessing an early call from Brady will go to this man.

