Tom Brady ducks question about not being allowed to ‘coach’ in New England

Tom Brady is enjoying serious success in his first season away from New England. He went 11-5 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the regular season and has his team in the NFC Championship Game.

The ride there was bumpy; the Bucs lost both games to the Saints in the regular season. The relationship between Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and Brady was rocky at times. But now you have Arians boasting about how he’s handled Brady compared to the Patriots.

Arians said this week that he allows Brady to be a coach, which is something the Pats didn’t allow.

Brady was asked about that on Friday and dodged the question.

Tom Brady dodged question on Bruce Arians saying he wasn't allowed to coach in NE: It's been fun just being here & I had a great time in New England, too. I've had a great 21 years. I'm very blessed. I'm a lucky guy. The fact that I'm still playing football is a blessing for me. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 22, 2021

That’s typical of Brady and very predictable. He’s as adept at navigating the media and trap questions as he is with handling opposing defenses. There’s rarely anything he hasn’t seen before or prepared for before.

Brady’s Bucs visit Green Bay on Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.