Report: Tom Brady negotiating reworked contract with Buccaneers

Tom Brady is starting to sound like someone who might be playing beyond the 2021 season.

According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made progress on reworking the quarterback’s contract. Brady is entering the final year of the deal he signed with the Buccaneers last offseason.

I'm told the #Bucs are 'getting closer' to reworking Tom Brady's contract, per source. Tom Brady will be 44 in August. Brady has said he'd 'consider' playing beyond 45 years old. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 6, 2021

The Buccaneers are facing an offseason where they’ll have to find a way to re-sign both Chris Godwin and LaVonte David, so lowering Brady’s $28 million cap hit would be advantageous. Of course, it would also lead to speculation that Brady might have his sights set on playing beyond 2021.

There seemed to be hints that this was a possibility, but it would be eyebrow-raising if it does happen. Expect Brady to face questions about his playing future if he opts to restructure.