Tom Brady, Bucs working toward contract extension?

Tom Brady is entering the second year of a two-year contract he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason, and we know he is planning to play at least one more season. It would not shock anyone if Brady played beyond his current deal, which is why the Bucs may be working toward extending it.

During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Tuesday, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was asked if the team has discussed a potential contract extension with Brady. He said he prefers to “keep that under wraps for right now” but admitted it is a possibility.

Couldn’t talk to #GoBucs GM Jason Licht without asking him directly if he’s already working on a contract extension for @TomBrady:#NFL pic.twitter.com/e2n9jEVdKb — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 24, 2021

Brady is set to count more than $28 million against the salary cap in 2021. An extension would allow the Bucs to spread some of that money out and make it easier to re-sign core players like Chris Godwin and LaVonte David. But if Tampa Bay does extend Brady, it sounds like it would have more to do with his desire to keep playing than lowering his cap number.

“I know it appears he certainly had a good time this year winning the Super Bowl and likes our organization, likes our coaches, our head coach, ownership,” Licht said. “And we certainly love him, so usually when you have those two things going for each other it’s a match made in heaven. We’d like to keep this going.”

Even at age 43, Brady threw for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this past season. His skills could decline in the next year or two and he would still be better than most quarterbacks in the NFL, especially with his otherworldly postseason experience and success.

Brady proved with an awesome video he shared on social media recently that he is still motivated to win. The New England Patriots may not have wanted to keep him in the twilight years of his Hall of Fame career, but he can probably remain in Tampa Bay as long as he’d like.

