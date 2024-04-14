Tom Brady says 1 ex-teammate does not get enough recognition

Tom Brady shared the locker room with some of the best players in the NFL during his legendary career, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion believes one of his former teammates is among the most underrated players in league history.

During his recent appearance on the “DeepCut with VicBlends” podcast, Brady was asked for his opinion on who he believes is the most underrated NFL player of all time. He mentioned former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison.

“I’ll say, underrated teammate — Rodney Harrison,” Brady said. “I mean, to me, he’s one of the greatest football players the league’s ever seen. He doesn’t get the recognition. I mean, he should be in the Hall of Fame. He was as good of a competitor, defensive player, smart, tough, physical, f—ing mean out there and I loved it. I loved playing with him.”

.@Rodney_Harrison is mean out there on the field💪🏼😤. Comment below who you think is the most underrated NFL player of all time. pic.twitter.com/RjvAxJjhUa — DeepCut Podcast (@DeepCutPodcast) April 11, 2024

Harrison has been a semifinalist on the Hall of Fame ballot three times and was a finalist on this year’s ballot, but he did not get into Canton. Though he was a two-time Pro Bowl safety and won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, Harrison seems more likely at this point to be left out of the Hall of Fame than make it. Perhaps Brady’s opinion will sway some voters next year.

Harrison was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 1994. He played for them for nine years before being traded to New England ahead of the 2003 season. The Patriots released Pro Bowl safety Lawyer Milloy that same offseason, which many thought was a bad move from Bill Belichick. Harrison immediately became a leader in New England and one of the most ferocious defensive players in the NFL.

The 51-year-old Harrison, who now works as an analyst for NBC, was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2019.