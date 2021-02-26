Tom Brady shares great anniversary tribute to wife Gisele

Tom Brady is already having himself a great offseason after winning his seventh Super Bowl, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has reminded folks that he has plenty to celebrate off the field as well.

Friday marked Brady’s 12th wedding anniversary with his wife Gisele. The 43-year-old shared a great family photo from after the Super Bowl on Instagram and wrote a nice note to his better half.

“Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said “I do” 12 years ago. I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know. You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo,” Brady wrote.

For NFL fans, the fact that Brady and Gisele have been married for 12 years is yet another reminder of how long the future Hall of Famer has been playing. Patriots fans probably feel like it was just yesterday that Brady won his first championship and was dating actress Bridget Moynahan, with whom he has a son.

We’ve grown accustomed to seeing some hilarious social media activity from Brady recently, but Gisele probably appreciates him taking a quick break from all the fun stuff.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have done it! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.