Tom Brady has strong response to latest retirement rumor

Tom Brady says any talk of him walking away in the middle of the year is nonsense.

With both Brady and Aaron Rodgers struggling, Mike Florio and Chris Simms had a hypothetical discussion on NBC’s “PFT Live” about whether either star quarterback would ever retire in the middle of the season. Simms said he would normally pick Rodgers as the guy to say, “Screw this, I’m out of here,” but he noted how Brady seems to be having serious issues in his personal life.

“Normally I’d feel like it’s Rodgers that would be that guy,” Simms said. “But because of this year and some of the off-the-field stuff that’s hitting home and personal stuff with Brady, this is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady.”

Brady was asked about that discussion during his scheduled press conference on Thursday. He laughed it off.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady comments on the rumors and predictions that he might retire in the middle of the season. pic.twitter.com/miPUqexRaD — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 20, 2022

“I love the sport. I love the teammates,” Brady said. “I want to go do a great job for this team like I always have. So, no retirement in my future.”

There is virtually no chance Brady would walk away in the middle of a season, barring something totally unexpected in his personal life. All indications are that Brady and his wife Gisele are headed for a split, but that does not mean he is going to abruptly call it a career. Florio and Simms know that, which is why they were just having a lighthearted conversation.

Brady hinted earlier this season that there is one particular reason he may not play in 2023. Time will tell if that holds true.