Tom Brady hints at reason why he might retire

There has been speculation about Tom Brady retiring for several years now, which is only natural given the legendary quarterback’s age. With all the recent rumors we have heard about his personal life, it seems more realistic than ever that Brady will walk away from playing after the season. His reason for doing so just might be a lot different from what he envisioned years ago.

Brady famously said back in 2014 that he will have no problem retiring “when I suck.” He was 37 at the time. Brady won his fourth Super Bowl that year and has added another three championships since. Now 45, he still does not suck. Brady had one of the best seasons of his career last year with 5,316 yards, 43 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

If Brady based his retirement decision on his ability to play at a high level, he could probably make it to age 50. However, he made it clear on his latest “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray that his on-field performance is no longer the biggest factor.

“You wrestle with different things as you get older. I’d say the only thing that changed over time is you have different priorities when you get older,” Brady said, via Khari Thompson of Boston.com. “When I was 25, there was the simplicity of a 25-year old life. I think when you’re 45 you have other commitments and obligations that are very important to you, namely children that are growing up.”

Brady then went on to list several key life events that he has missed over the past 23 years, including traditional Christmases, birthday parties, weddings and funerals.

“I think there comes a point in your life, where you say you know what I’ve had my fill it’s enough and it’s time to go on into other parts of life,” he added.

Brady announced his retirement at the start of the offseason only to return less than two months later. That change of heart may have led to some serious issues between him and his wife Gisele, though the two are reportedly trying to work through that.

None of that makes it a guarantee that Brady will retire following the 2022 season, but it certainly sounds like he is leaning that way. If he wins an eighth Super Bowl, he will probably have a lot easier time making the call.