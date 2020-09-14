Tom Brady shares uplifting quote on Instagram after rough Bucs debut

Tom Brady did not get the results he was hoping for in his first game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but the six-time Super Bowl champion is remaining positive as usual.

Brady threw two interceptions in the Bucs’ 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints. While he made some nice plays, the 43-year-old struggled overall the same way he did for much of last season. That led to a number of knee-jerk reactions about whether he will regret leaving the New England Patriots, but Brady’s social media activity says otherwise.

In the hours after the game, Brady shared a quote on Instagram from philosopher Albert Camus.

Tom Brady shared this uplifting quote on Instagram following his disappointing first game with the Bucs… pic.twitter.com/vfNZc4ZAWH — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) September 14, 2020

Here’s the full quote:

In the midst of hate, I found there was, within me, an invincible love. In the midst of tears, I found there was, within me, an invincible smile. In the midst of chaos, I found there was, within me, an invincible calm. I realized, through it all, that. In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer. And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there’s something stronger – something better, pushing right back.

One of Brady’s interceptions was a brutal pick-six. The throw was so bad that Twitter lit him up with Jameis Winston jokes. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians then made some comments about the game that were not exactly flattering for Brady, but there’s no need to panic after one game.

Brady has been at his best throughout his career when people doubt him. Plenty are doing just that after his first game with the Bucs. Time will tell if history repeats itself.

