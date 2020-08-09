Tom Brady debuts new-look visor in Buccaneers camp

Tom Brady looks different than you’ll remember, and not just because of his new uniform.

The veteran quarterback debuted a new look during Sunday’s workouts, wearing a dark visor as he went through his reps.

Visor Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/TfdOqmkIFX — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) August 9, 2020

Is the tinted visor going to be a way forward for Brady? Probably not, unless he has a good excuse. The NFL prohibits players from wearing tinted visors in games unless they receive a medical exemption, and Brady has obviously never needed one before. A regular, clear visor would be acceptable, though, and would still constitute a new look.

Brady’s probably just shielding himself from the sun while he can get away with it — it’s a lot warmer and brighter in Florida than it is in New England, after all. Plus, we know that Brady is pretty slow to change things up. It’s probably a one-off, but it’s an intimidating look.

