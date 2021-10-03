Video: Tom Brady gets warm welcome from Robert Kraft in return to Foxboro

Whatever complicated feelings exist between Tom Brady and certain members of the New England Patriots organization, they clearly don’t extend to owner Robert Kraft.

NBC captured video of Brady’s arrival at Gillette Stadium ahead of his game against the New England Patriots on Sunday night. Brady was chatting with NBC analyst Drew Brees outside the Tampa Bay locker room when Kraft made an appearance. Kraft and Brady shared a warm embrace and had a lengthy chat.

Check this out.@TomBrady saw Patriots owner Robert Kraft and @DrewBrees outside the locker room ahead of tonight's game on @NBC and @PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/qkuEQdXJk5 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 3, 2021

Kraft and Brady are notoriously close. Kraft has said that he would have found a way to keep Brady in New England had the quarterback wanted to stay. The pair also chatted as Brady was navigating the playoffs en route to a Super Bowl earlier this year.

If Brady tired of anyone with the Patriots, it was Bill Belichick, though that relationship doesn’t seem as strained as many would believe. Still, this is more evidence that Brady’s return to New England will be more of a happy homecoming than a revenge game for either side.