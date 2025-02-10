Tom Brady appeared to wear $600,000 watch at Super Bowl

Tom Brady was showing off some expensive jewelry at the Super Bowl.

Brady was serving as the analyst for FOX’s broadcast of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Sunday. The former NFL quarterback was wearing a yellow watch on his wrist that fans recognized as a Jacob & Co. Yellow Sapphire Caviar Tourbillon timepiece.

Buy the watch. Go into debt if you have to… Btw that’s a $800,000 Jacob & Co. Yellow Sapphire Caviar Tourbillon that Tom Brady is rocking tonight. pic.twitter.com/ihXhpeohxO — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) February 9, 2025

The timepiece was listed for sale for $600,000 on one website.

Here is a closer look at the watch:

Radiating brilliance, the Caviar Tourbillon Yellow Sapphires made an unforgettable statement, as seen on the cover of Sports World @sportsworld featuring James Harden @jharden13.#JacobandCo #InspiredByTheImpossible #sportsworld pic.twitter.com/WMj1eieHzl — Jacob&Co (@_Jacobandco) November 28, 2024

Maybe we were all mistaken and he was really just wearing a $6 SpongeBob watch.

It looks like Tom Brady is wearing a SpongeBob watch for his first Super Bowl as a broadcaster. That's a $6 watch. pic.twitter.com/fSCPq8a5Pi — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) February 9, 2025

Brady has some expensive taste. Or he was given the watch to wear for marketing purposes. Whatever the case, it worked as that showstopper attracted attention.