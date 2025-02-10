 Skip to main content
Tom Brady appeared to wear $600,000 watch at Super Bowl

February 9, 2025
by Larry Brown
Tom Brady holding a mic

Tom Brady was showing off some expensive jewelry at the Super Bowl.

Brady was serving as the analyst for FOX’s broadcast of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Sunday. The former NFL quarterback was wearing a yellow watch on his wrist that fans recognized as a Jacob & Co. Yellow Sapphire Caviar Tourbillon timepiece.

The timepiece was listed for sale for $600,000 on one website.

Here is a closer look at the watch:

Maybe we were all mistaken and he was really just wearing a $6 SpongeBob watch.

Brady has some expensive taste. Or he was given the watch to wear for marketing purposes. Whatever the case, it worked as that showstopper attracted attention.