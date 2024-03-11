Tony Pollard signs with AFC team to replace big-name RB

Tony Pollard is officially leaving the Dallas Cowboys, and the veteran will be tasked with helping to replace a fellow Pro Bowl running back.

Pollard on Monday agreed to a 3-year, $24 million deal with the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports. Dianna Russini of The Athletic says the Cowboys tried to re-sign Pollard, but he took a bigger offer from Tennessee.

The Dallas Cowboys were in on RB Tony Pollard. The Giants and Vikings had their eye on him too. He took the bigger payday with Tennessee, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024

Pollard is part of a loaded free-agent running back class that also features Derrick Henry. It has been reported that Henry is unlikely to return to Tennessee next season, and the Pollard signing all but confirms that.

After he made the Pro Bowl in a shared backfield with Ezekiel Elliott in 2022, Pollard was expected to be one of the best running backs in football last season. He had a career-high 252 carries and turned them into 1,005 yards and 6 touchdowns. Pollard added 55 catches for 311 yards.

Pollard had 75 fewer touches in 2022 than he did in 2023, but he still had more scrimmage yards in 2022. That has led to questions about whether he is best utilized as a featured back or in a complimentary role.

Even if the Titans do not plan to use Pollard as a bell cow, the contract indicates that they envision him being a significant part of their offense next season and beyond.