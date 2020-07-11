Tony Romo deals with wrist injury at American Century Championship

Tony Romo’s time at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif. did not go great on Saturday, hurting his chances of winning the event for the third year in a row.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback dealt with a left wrist injury during his round. He sought some medical attention after a shot on the 16th hole and was seen talking to some medical professionals about his wrist.

Romo later got his left wrist taped and resumed playing on the 17th hole. His form for his tee shot was unorthodox, but he got very close to the hole on his first shot. He was likely just trying to do enough to finish the round.

Romo, who serves as an NFL game analyst for CBS, is an accomplished amateur golfer. He won the American Century Championship in 2018 and 2019 and has attempted to qualify for the US Open and EDS Byron Nelson Championship numerous times.

The 40-year-old retired from the NFL after the 2016 season. Romo only played in one game that season due to a back injury and the emergence of Dak Prescott. His recent contract with CBS was for a record amount of money.