Video: Tony Romo cracks ‘tip’ joke after Drew Brees goal-line play

Tony Romo was all about the sexual innuendo after a goal-line play by Drew Brees on Sunday.

Brees tried for a quarterback sneak with the ball at 1 late in the New Orleans Saints’ win over the Chicago Bears in their NFC Wild Card game. Brees leaped and extended the ball before quickly pulling and tucking the ball to protect against a fumble.

Replays showed that Brees actually pulled the ball back too quickly and it never broke the plane of the end zone.

Romo enjoyed pointing out that “just the tip” had to get over.

Both announcers totally unable to ignore Romo going there again https://t.co/NHqgtM4GwM pic.twitter.com/v7IzxZCS9t — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 11, 2021

The tip did not, because Brees pulled it out too quickly.

The Bears got the ball after the turnover on downs. They ended up scoring a touchdown on the final play of the game but lost 21-9.