Travis Frederick announces retirement due to rare condition

Travis Frederick announced on Monday that he is retiring from the NFL due to his rare condition.

Frederick disclosed two years ago that he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which is an autoimmune condition with symptoms including muscle weakness. He ended up missing the 2018 season after the diagnosis but returned to play a full season last year.

But that will be it for the 29-year-old center. Here is his note:

Frederick said in his note that his season last year was difficult and each day was a struggle. He said he did not feel like he could continue to perform at his best level, and it was no longer worth the risk of playing football.

Frederick made five Pro Bowls in six career seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. His career earnings totaled just under $40 million.