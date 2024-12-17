 Skip to main content
Travis Hunter’s younger brother lands offers from 2 schools

December 17, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Travis Hunter smiling

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) warms up before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter is now officially a Heisman Trophy winner, but he is not the only football player to watch out for in the family.

Hunter’s younger brother Trayvis announced to social media this week that he has received his first two official college offers. They are from Tennessee State and Jackson State.

Tennessee State and Jackson State are both HBCUs located in the South. The latter is also where Travis began his college career as a freshman under Deion Sanders, who is now his head coach at Colorado.

A class of 2027 recruit, Trayvis plays as a wide receiver and is currently a sophomore at Effingham County High School in Springfield, Ga. He lists himself in his X bio as 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds but will likely come with much less of a recruiting ruckus than his brother had several years ago.

