Travis Hunter’s younger brother lands offers from 2 schools

Travis Hunter is now officially a Heisman Trophy winner, but he is not the only football player to watch out for in the family.

Hunter’s younger brother Trayvis announced to social media this week that he has received his first two official college offers. They are from Tennessee State and Jackson State.

#AGTG All thanks to the man above!! Blessed to receive my 2nd offer of the day from Jackson State University!@fordtough301 @CoachYoung34 pic.twitter.com/mcZFBqTjcB — Trayvis Hunter (@4Trayvis) December 17, 2024

Tennessee State and Jackson State are both HBCUs located in the South. The latter is also where Travis began his college career as a freshman under Deion Sanders, who is now his head coach at Colorado.

A class of 2027 recruit, Trayvis plays as a wide receiver and is currently a sophomore at Effingham County High School in Springfield, Ga. He lists himself in his X bio as 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds but will likely come with much less of a recruiting ruckus than his brother had several years ago.