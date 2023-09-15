Tony Gonzalez tries to get scoop on Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift dating rumors

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s availability for Week 2 remains unclear. But to non-Chiefs fans, Kelce’s injury status appears secondary to whether or not he’s actually dating Taylor Swift.

The 2-time Super Bowl champ has had his name in gossip columns of late for his rumored dalliance with Swift. Kelce, who is an unabashed Swiftie, previously admitted to trying (and failing) to shoot his shot with the 12-time Grammy winner.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez tried to get to the bottom of the Kelce-Swift rumors. During “TNF Nightcap” following the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Gonzalez asked Jason Kelce, Travis’ older brother, if there was any truth to the gossip.

“I cannot comment. … I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Travis is having fun. We’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with,” said the Eagles center.

Tony Gonzalez tries to get Jason Kelce to give up the inside info on Travis & Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/T45c6emDxh — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 15, 2023

Gonzalez and Swifties everywhere did not get the answer that they were looking for. But the 14-time Pro Bowler at least gets points with his 15-year-old daughter for trying to get the inside scoop.

Swift has already turned down a chance to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl. But if the rumors are true, she could very well be there to support a certain Chiefs player assuming Kansas City can defend their AFC crown.

Kelce missed the Chiefs’ Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, but appears on track to play in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.